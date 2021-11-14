Diversify your curriculum to meet contemporary societal challenges, Ikpeazu urges ABSU

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has urged the Abia State University (ABSU) to seek possible ways of adjusting its curriculum to address present-day challenges confronting the society.

Governor Ikpeazu made the call while speaking at the 27th and 28th combined convocation ceremonies of the Abia State University held at the institution’s Convocation Pavilion at the main campus, Uturu.

Ikpeazu who said there was the need to seek current knowledge in areas such as Agriculture to address the current food shortage prevalent in the country, challenged the institution’s Faculty of Agriculture to embark on more research on ways of grooming local goats as an alternative to cow meat.

He…