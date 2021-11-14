I’m more talented than Burna Boy, says Europe-based singer, Mide SF

Singer Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo, popularly known as Mide SF has said that despite the competition in the music industry, he’s coming out to carve a niche for himself.

The artiste who has been on a steady rise to fame is not leaving anything behind to pursue his passion for music as he promised to choose his own path to success.

The singer, who just released his first official EP entitled ‘Soft EP’ with songs like ‘Rollercoaster’, ‘Joro’, ‘Feel Alright’, ‘Overdose’ disclosed that he is more talented, organised than Grammy Award winner artiste, Burna Boy, hinting of his plan to conquer the Nigeria music scene.

He said: “Soft EP is my first official EP. The idea behind…