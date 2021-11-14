iProduce Africa to improve SMEs export capabilities in Nigeria

Islamic Development Bank sponsored iProduce Africa, an agribusiness center is striving to boost the operations and export capabilities of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

iProduce Africa also seeks to take advantage of the government’s Zero-Oil Plan to build a blueprint for a strategic non-oil export-led economic diversification agenda.

According to a statement by Aisha Waziri-Umar, iProduce Africa will train Nigerian-owned agribusinesses and SMEs, especially young Agri-Entrepreneurs on the requisite technical skills on how to export their produce thereby integrating them into global food value chains.

“iProduce will also train the SMEs and Agri-Entrepreneurs on how to…