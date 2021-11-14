Kennyblaq, Woli Agba, Dj Kaywise, Ijebu others for Cruzer Lounge’s one year anniversary

Preparations are in top mood for the successful celebration of premium nightlife club, Cruzer Lounge and Bistro with top comedians from Lagos and Ibadan already penciled down to thrill guests at the club’s one year anniversary.

The club which drew top music acts such as Naira Marley, Ayuba, Omah Lay among others to its opening about a year ago is leaving no stone unturned this time to give its patron unforgettable anniversary with a 5-day celebration which kicks off on November 17 and climaxes on November 21.

With a range of activities already lined up, popular comedians including Kennyblaq, Ijebu, Woli Agba, Nepa Boys, Remote, Kenzo among others warming up to give their fans a swell…