Life has not been the same since I lost my daughter —Ada Umeh

Award winning actress and entertainer, Ada Umeh, has finally opened up about her life’s journey and how the death of her daughter left her in a bad shape.

Known for her interpretation of scripts and her roles in movies and TV shows such as The Johnsons, My Village People, Domitilla, Phone Swap, and recently Olutore, the actress while sharing her experience on his Instagram series also spoke about recent projects like Oloture and a comedy skit with MClively, exuding gratitude and love for life and her craft.

Regarding Oloture, she said: “I was very happy to speak in my native dialect which is Idoma”.

While the year 2020 was a hard year for her as she lost her only daughter, she…