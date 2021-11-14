NAFDAC to go beyond mandate to revive MSMEs in Northeast

The National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it will go beyond its core regulatory mandate to help small and medium scale businesses in the country’s Northeast affected by the 12-year insurgency to survive in the much-anticipated post-conflict era.

The Director General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye in a statement singned by the Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, is of the opinion that salvaging the socio-economic devastation that has taken place in the Lake Chad region in the last 12 years, requires a multi-pronged approach.

Adeyeye who was speaking through the Agencies Zonal Director, Northeast, Dr Bukar Usman, said NAFDAC would also…