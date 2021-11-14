Oyedepo, Ashimolowo, others for Foursquare’s 66th national convention

Notable clerics,including Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Ministryand the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) worldwide, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, lined-up as major speakers during the forthcoming 66th national convention of the Foursquare Church.

The annual convention with the theme: “Great & Mighty Things”will commence from November 15 to 21, at the Ajebo Camp, kilometer 75, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the church, the week-long programme will kick off with the National Executive Council Meeting (NEC), the highest policy formulating body for the Church and followed by the Business Meeting, on Tuesday November 16.

In a statement made…