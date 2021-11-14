Oyo govt commends St Anne’s old girls’ projects, says alumni vital to education development

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology of Oyo State, Barrister Rahman Abdul-Raheem, has commended the old girls of St Anne’s School, Ibadan for the various projects they executed for the school, emphasising that old students’ alumni association anniversary programmes improve the academic performance of students and help the government in the development of education.

Abdul-Raheem stated this during the Annual General Meeting (AGM)/luncheon of the Seminary-St Anne’s School Old Girls Association (SSASOGA) held in the school’s premises on Saturday.

“Alumni associations in the state are strategically placed to complement government’s efforts in her quest to…