Sliding from too much money to too much debt

General Yakubu Gowon was reported to have said in his days as the nation’s military head of state that money was not Nigeria’s problem but what to do with it. But that has since changed, especially in the past few years. Now, the country is grappling with debts huge enough to sink a skyscraper.

According to the Debt Management Office, the external loan component of Nigeria’s debt as of June 30, 2021, stood at $33.47billion. When the $4bn Eurobond loans as well as the $16.23billion and €1.02billion loans recently approved by the National Assembly are added to the June figure, the total external debt of the country would be $54.87billion. This is in spite of the debt forgiveness…