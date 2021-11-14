Tam X releases ‘Baná’ – Tribune Online

Tam X has officially released a brand new merrymaking song titled “Baná” to announce himself as one of the most talented young artistes to look out for in the Nigerian music industry. This pulsating and catchy tune released November 12 and produced by the award-winning Spellz is a groovy, smooth-sounding tune. There’s something about the rhythm that makes one dance and sing along.

Christened Tamarameiyayeifa Bunuzigha alias Tam X; in 2016, this native of Delta State released his debut single entitled “Party Today”. He also released another song in 2018, which he performed at 2019 One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. In 2020, Tam X had a couple of unofficial releases. But the tuneful…