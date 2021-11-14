Ward Congress: APC will remain united in Zamfara despite efforts to cause disharmony ― Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain united in the state in spite of efforts by a few disgruntled elements to cause disharmony.

Matawalle made the assertion on Saturday while chairing the party’s stakeholders meeting held at the Government House, Gusau.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau said, the governor who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya at the event, maintained that all members of the party respect its constitution, especially as regards leadership roles in order to uphold the tenets of discipline, loyalty…