With Atelewo, Ojay Hotkey taps Omoilu to delight fans with new tune

With eyes on the bigger picture always, fast-rising music act, Olayinka Joseph, also known as Ojay Hotkey is set to raise the bar again with his freshly-released single, Atelewo.

Produced by famous music producer and songwriter, Smoothkiss, the song featured music star Omoilu and it seemed they both brought in their A-game into the track.

Being his first major release of the year, Ojay has put in so much energy into the new track and hopes that it sits down well with his fans.

For him, waiting this long to release a new tune for the festive season was a genius move and he wouldn’t want to keep his fans waiting for nothing, hence the release of the pop song.

The song which was released on…