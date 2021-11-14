Yoruba movies gaining more recognition now – Filmmaker, Luqman Adewale

Prolific Yoruba filmmaker cum actor, Luqman Yekeen Adewale, popular as Luyek in a recent interview with journalists said that the Yoruba movies are gaining better ground than before, both locally and internationally.

Luyek, credited with several movie productions like ‘Omo Iku’, ‘My Pride’, ‘Jericho’, ‘Orisa’, ‘Odolaye’, ‘Yara Ikeyin’, ‘Doctor Jide’ and many others reiterated his belief in the industry while saying that “I believe Yoruba movies will break more ground. All we need to do is to improve technically.”

He added that “Innovation is taking over; production-wise, we must continue to upgrade and keep improving to achieve the goal.

