Zamfara APC Congress, an ambush ― Senator Marafa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa has dismissed the Ward Congress conducted in Gusau, Zamfara State capital as a nullity.

He dropped the hint that he would challenge the outcome of the process in court.

Senator Marafa said the Ward Congress was ambush as he noted that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had earlier announced the suspension of the conduct of ward, local, and State Congresses in Zamfara state.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the APC CECPC in a memo dated November 5, 2021, signed by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James…