12-year-old launches book on COVID-19, canvases mass vaccination 

A 12-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, Miss Zainab Jimoh, has urged Nigerians to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 in the interest of the nation’s dwindling economy.

The little Jimoh made the call on Sunday in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State at the launch of her book titled: “Year 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic”.

She hinged her decision to write the book, her second one, on the need to enlighten, as well as educate the populace about the danger the virus poses.

Jimoh noted that aside from the health implications of the virus in humans, its outbreak has brought the world’s economy to its knees.

“Nigeria is not exempted and I want Nigerians and…