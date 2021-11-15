AMCON promotes entrepreneurship with N1.5m for corps members

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has initiated an entrepreneurship and empowerment programme for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to carry out their national service with AMCON.

The scheme, which is tagged the “Managing Director’s annual NYSC entrepreneurship competition”, is a scheme introduced by AMCON to encourage the corps members to come up with business plans as entrepreneurs and contest among themselves.

This comes by way of making presentations before a panel set up by AMCON to select the best three realistic business plans that will stand the chance of winning the MD’s cash reward.

At the end of the maiden edition of the…