Court orders ejection of Lagos PDP from secretariat over unpaid rent

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been ejected early Monday morning from its state secretariat at Sogunle on Adekunle Fajuyi Way Ikeja over unpaid rent by the party.

Tribune Online learnt that the Execution Order was carried out by fully armed mobile police officers and court bailiff, and lasted for over two hours, resulting in the property of the leading opposition party being thrown out of the 1- storey building.

Reacting to the development, party spokesperson, Barrister Taofik Gani, who said he was on his way back to Lagos from Ondo State, expressed disappointment in a statement made available to newsmen, saying it was sad that such could happen where there…