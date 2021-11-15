FRSC identifies reasons for increasing road crashes

Wrong attitudes and bad orientations among the motoring public have accounted for major causes of road crashes in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Monday, on the sideline of events commemorating road traffic crash victims’ day, the Kwara State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, identified impatience, wrongful overtaking, night driving, use of phones while driving and over speeding as causes of major accidents on Kwara roads.

He said that an average of 72 road crashes were recorded in the last two months of September and October with a loss of about 96 lives on major roads in the state.

The FRSC boss, who said that…