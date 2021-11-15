How we spent N1.5trn COVID-19 fund — Finance Ministry

THE Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has explained how the Federal Government spent the N1.5 trillion COVID-19 fund.

The forced explanation was secured thought the Freedom of Information request, filed by a leading lawyer, Mr Femi Falana. While the request was made on September 9, 2021, the response was dated November 1, 2021, making a gap of 53 days.

In a cover letter signed by director, National Planning and Evaluation, Dr Zakari Lawal, the ministry claimed that while N500 billion COVID-19 intervention was “disbursed to identified MDAs to implement critical intervention programmes as contained in the 2020 Appropriation Act Amendment COVID-19 Intervention…