I did not say declaring bandits as terrorists will end Nigeria ― Sheikh Gumi

A Renowned Kaduna Islamic Cleric, Sheikh (Dr.) Abubakar Ahmad Gumi has refuted allegations credited to him that declaring bandits terrorists would end Nigeria, saying he was quoted out of context.

Gumi stated this while speaking to the media during an inspection visit to the Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodio Centre at Kagarko Grazing Reserve Kohoto Village, donated by Sultan Bello Mosque Foundation on Monday

Sheikh Gumi explained that Ninety-nine percent of herdsmen are not involved in banditry and If the state now says all herdsmen are terrorists, Nigeria will have problems all over, was forced to ask What will remain of Nigeria if everywhere is in flames?”

According to him, allowing herdsmen to…