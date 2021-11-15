Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 poised to boost commerce across Africa

THE Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) will see Durban host key figures from the world of trade, including entrepreneurs, financiers, governments and regulators, on one platform to deliberate on trade acceleration and investment throughout the African continent.

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, IATF2021 is being held at Durban International Convention Centre, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, from 15 to 21 November 2021.

IATF2021 is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees from across Africa with $40 billion of trade and investment deals set to be concluded…