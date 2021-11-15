Niger Gov mourns death of Sani Dangote

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Bello has described the death of Sani Dangote, younger brother of Aliko Dangote as a colossal loss to the family and the nation.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement said the country has lost an experienced technocrat, established business magnate and a silent achiever who contributed immensely to the economic growth of the country.

He added that the business tycoon with more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, agriculture and oil services will be greatly missed.

While condoling with the family members, friends and associates of the deceased, the Governor urged them to take solace in Allah as death is…