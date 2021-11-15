Nigeria records 12,075 new cases of cervical cancer yearly ― Report

A World Health Organization(WHO) reports has revealed that there are 12,075 new cases of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria every year as it is the 2nd most common cancer amongst women in the country.

The First Lady Against Cancer(FLAC) however, commended the renewed commitment of all cervical cancer advocates in Nigeria such as the Federal Ministry of Health, international and indigenous partners to deliver on the stated objectives of this strategy by 2030 to achieve 90% HPV vaccination coverage, 70% screening coverage, and 90% access to treatment for cervical pre-cancer and cancer.

FLAC in a statement said: “It has been 365 days since the launch of the Global Strategy to Accelerate the…