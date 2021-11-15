NOFIC screened over 20,000 persons for cervical, breast, prostate cancer in Ebonyi in 11 years ― MD

The Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Professor Johnson Obuna, has noted that the centre screened over 20,000 persons for cervical, breast and prostate cancer between 2010 till date.

Prof Obuna stated this when members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, paid him a courtesy call at the hospital.

He also noted that the hospital treated 43 patients out of 1,273 screened for prostate cancer while a total of 3,063 Vesico Vaginal Fistula(VVF) patients were treated in the hospital free of charge.

He further added that the hospital has carried out 94 caesarean sections and 299 regular deliveries…