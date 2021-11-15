Ogun govt mourns former NUJ chairman

The Ogun State Government has described the death of the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Soji Samson Amosu, as a rude shock.

Amosu died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, at the age of 53 years.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, said the sudden exit of Amosu who was a two-term Treasurer and Secretary of the Council respectively shook the entire state.

Odusile, who described Amosu as a quintessential journalist and humble person, noted that he as the NUJ chairman had a robust official and personal relationship with the state government.

He added that the late…