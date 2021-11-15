Osun spends average of N100m every month on food support scheme, says Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday disclosed that his administration’s Food Support Scheme had cost the state government an average of N100 million every month. The governor who made this known at the flag-off of the eighth edition of the scheme at the local government service commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere added that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

