Stanbic IBTC Pension ease fear with Myth Bustees

STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, in a webinar tagged ‘Myth busters’ on pension reforms, investments and micro pensions has eased concerns of contributors.

The webinar, anchored by Deyemi Okanlawon, the pension manager, sought to provide information regarding various misinformation and myths on pension fund management in Nigeria.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said: “As Nigeria’s biggest pension fund administrator, we have continued to demonstrate our leadership in the nation’s pension industry. With a team of seasoned professionals, we have also continued to ensure that our customers retire in style, devoid…