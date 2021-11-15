We are confused about conflicting reports from Police IRT, SWAT, says Late Vanguard reporter’s sister

Aggrieved members of the late journalist, Tordue Henry Salem on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over conflicting information presented by the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Unit Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) on the death of Tordue Salem.

The sobbing elder sister to Mr. Tordue Salem, Mrs. Elizabeth Kuraun-Elder Sister during a condolence visit initiated by members of the House of Representatives Press Corps led by its chairman, Ms. Grace Ike, demanded justice.

“You guys are journalists, his colleagues, look at his daughter, for this girl, please help us get justice for my brother. The real killers should come out because when they were investigating this…