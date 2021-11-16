13,486 people currently receiving treatment in Sokoto ― Tambuwal

In her efforts to curtail the spread of Tuberculosis disease in Sokoto State, not less than 13,486 residents of the state are currently undergoing treatment at different locations in the state.

The state programme manager on the fight against Tuberculosis, Dr Bello Umar Tambuwal, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Sokoto shortly after returning from Abuja where he emerged as the National Tuberculosis programme manager of the year by the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme in Nigeria.

The award is the second award to be received by the state following the best performing state in the country on the fight against Tuberculosis in 2019

The programme manager however…