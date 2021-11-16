1,500 Sokoto residents benefit from NYSC medical outreach

In its efforts to contribute to the health of the citizens, not less than 1,500 persons on Monday benefited from the national youth service corps (NYSC) Medical Outreach in the Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event held at Sarkin Yarma primary school Kware, the NYSC state coordinator Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba said the gesture is through NYSC Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers.(HIRD)

According to Nakamba the programme is aimed at mobilizing corps members to provide health intervention to the general public especially those in the rural areas.

“In Sokoto, this is the second phase of the medical outreach this year, the first one took place at Wamakko local…