6.7million deaths globally linked to diabetes in 2021 ― Report

About 6.7 million deaths recorded globally are linked to Diabetes Mellitus, a report by IDF Diabetes Atlas has revealed.

This was even as experts called for the introduction of a specific tax on all Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) and not only carbonated drinks.

While making a presentation at a Public lecture hosted by the National Action on Sugar Reduction on Tuesday, the President, Diabetic Foot Nigeria Initiative Nigeria Representative, D-Foot International, who is also a Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology, Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Abuja, Mrs. Felicia Anumah stated that in Nigeria, the prevalence ranges from 0.6%-15% with increasing prevalence after 45…