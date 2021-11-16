At Theophilus Akinyele memorial lecture, Falola decries Nigeria’s state of threatening collapse

Celebrated professor of African history, Toyin Falola has decried the current state of Nigerian’s existence, saying that the needful must be done if the imminent collapse of the country is to be averted.

The distinguished teaching professor of African Studies and the Jacob and Francis Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin, U.S.A, gave this warning while delivering a lecture titled: ‘Is Nigeria on the brink” during a symposium held in honour of the late Chief Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele.

Professor Falola stated that “Nigeria did not suddenly happen upon this state of disarray and threatening collapse. The Nigerian condition is a condition…