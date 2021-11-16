GSM @20: NCC, NITDA, others bag awards as stakeholders call for synergy in ICT

Stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector have called for more synergy in the growth of digital infrastructure and literacy in the country.

This was as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) bagged awards for the Premier African Regulator at the 20th anniversary held at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, to mark two decades of GSM recently.

Other industry operators were also honoured with awards including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who bagged the award for Distinguished Promoter of Innovation and Government to Citizens Services.

Galaxy Backbone (GBB) won the Best Government to Government eServices Provider, while the…