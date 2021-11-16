Ibom Air signs agreement with Airbus to acquire 10 new aircraft

The management of Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom state-owned Airline has sealed an agreement with Airbus company to acquire additional 10 A-220 aircraft to boost its fleets to 17.

The deal, according to the company’s Group Manager in charge of Marketing and Communication, Annie Essienette, in Uyo, the state capital on Tuesday, was signed during the ongoing Dubai Air show, taking place at the purpose-built DWC event arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

“The agreement, which was signed today (Tuesday) by the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr Mfon Udom and Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, Mr Christian Scherer, was done in the presence of His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State…