LITF lauds UBA’s contribution to growth of African economies

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) for its contribution to infrastructure development and growth of trade in the 19 countries where it operates.

The President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said this while delivering a welcome address with the theme: ‘Boosting Intra Africa Trade ’during the Africa day celebration, held at the ongoing 35th edition of the Fair in Lagos.

She explained that the Africa Day was implemented because of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which is a long term dream and a long term goal, adding that; “To this end, we have started taking first steps and are…