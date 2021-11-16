NOTAP opens North-East zonal office to promote local technology

National Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has reiterated its resolve to ensure that Nigeria as a country benefits from any technology imported into the country to be able to develop the same for its use.

The assertion was made on Monday by the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Dan’azumi Ibrahim, during the commissioning of the North-East zonal office of the agency in Bauchi, stressing that efforts are on to ensure that only relevant technology for development came into the country.

The DG said that as the regulatory body on technology acquisition and promotion, NOTAP has over the years ensured that indigenous transfer of technology was a huge success, stressing that…