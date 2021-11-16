NYSC takes free medical outreach to Bauchi communities

For communities in Giade, Katagum and Misau LGAs of Bauchi State, it was a happy moment when the state office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) took a free medical outreach to them.

The outreach by NYSC which was the second phase is part of its community service and social responsibility to the host under the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held at Isawa community in Giade Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the commencement of the outreach, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said some of the ailments to be attended to free of charge include malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera, diabetes among others.

Namadi Abubakar…