Ogun land ratification: Expert picks holes in Abiodun’s policy

Ogun State Government’s latest land ratification policy will make life more difficult for residents and business owners, a financial expert, Mr Wale Soyode, has said.

He said this in a press statement signed by him, in which a copy was made available to journalists, describing the state government’s plan as ‘exploitative’.

This came after the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had announced a one-month moratorium for residents and entrepreneurs who have properties on portions of land already acquired by the state government.

According to the governor, anyone or company that has built on government acquired land has until November 30 to apply for ratification of their documents as…