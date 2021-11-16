Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry

The Senate has again tasked the military to redouble its efforts in surmounting insurgency and banditry.

Senator representing Kebbi South and Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Ibn Bala Na’ Allah, gave the charge on Tuesday when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, led his officers to meet the federal lawmakers in continuation of the 2022 Budget Defence.

Senator Na’Allah assured Air Marshall Alao that the National Assembly was determined to complement the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to give adequate funds to the military to ensure the security of lives and property which he described as the most fundamental responsibility of government.

He…