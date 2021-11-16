Six killed, 19 injured in Bauchi auto crash

One week after 10 people were killed in multiple accidents on two major highways within Bauchi State, the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the death of six people in an accident that occurred on Monday.

The Corps also confirmed that 19 other people were injured at various degrees in the fatal crash that occurred on Monday at about 6.20 pm along the ever-busy Bauchi-Kano road.

The FRSC Sector Commander, FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi while confirming the accident to Journalists on Monday said that the crash involving two commercial vehicles occurred at Durum village along Bauchi-Kano road with 25 people in the two vehicles.

Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “The crash…