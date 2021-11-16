War against tuberculosis: House spokesman, Kalu receives outstanding legislative award

The House of Representatives spokesman, Representative Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) has bagged the 2021 award for Outstanding Legislative Contribution towards Improved Tuberculosis (TB) Policy and Funding in the country.

The award ceremony organised by Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) USAID, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme among others in Abuja was in honour and recognition of those who have contributed to the fight against the deadly disease.

Kalu while accepting the award disclosed that the achievement was made possible by the support of a community of advocates who worked relentlessly to improve the…