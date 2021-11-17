Any opposition to direct primaries a gang up against Nigerians —Professor Albert

Isaac Olawale Albert is a Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan. He speaks with WALE AKINSELURE on the ongoing debate regarding political parties using direct primaries to produce their candidates.

The National Assembly recently passed a bill on direct primaries for political parties while the President’s assent is being awaited. There are those who are for and against direct primaries. As a scholar, what is your holistic view of the issue of parties using direct primaries especially as Nigerians crave for a better electoral process?

The direct primary debate must be located in the exiting discourses on godfathers in Nigerian politics. Since we…