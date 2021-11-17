Bandits wreak havoc in Niger communities  kill one, about 65 abducted 

Less than 48 hours after gunmen suspected to be armed bandits carried out violent attacks on some communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, other bandits in the early hours of Wednesday also laid siege on Zagzaga community in the same local government area.

No fewer than about 65 rural community dwellers were said to have been abducted in the latest orgy of violence. One person was killed while several others suffered varying degrees of injuries by the daredevil bandits.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that among those abducted was a woman suspected to be the wife of the village head and sons of the local government councillor representing Zagzaga ward.

It was further gathered…