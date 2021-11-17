Buhari hails Jonathan at 64

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari greeted former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 64th birthday anniversary, November 17, 2021, congratulating him for serving the country, and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President affirmed that Jonathan continues to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country the power of focus, consistency and diligence, having served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, African Union Envoy and…