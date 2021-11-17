Cute Abiola not missing, but in custody, says Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has said Instagram Comedian, Cute Abiola, is in its custody for violating Armed Forces of Nigeria social media policy.

Tribune Online recalled that Cute Abiola was declared missing by his fellow comedian, Mr Macaroni quoting the wife.

In a statement by Director of Information, Navy Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, for the Chief of the Naval Staff on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, while reacting to the report, said the comedian was taken into custody for breaching Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

“The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to an online news story which claims that a Naval personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA, who incidentally is a popular…