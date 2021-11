Tribune Online

Fast-track immediate release of our members in kidnappers den, NULGE tells Buhari, El-Rufai

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to fast track the release of its members working with the Zaria Local Government who were kidnapped on November 8, 2021. National President of the NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali Olatunji […]

