God will visit Nigeria during Foursquare convention —Committee Chairman

Reverend Theo Eniola Netufo is the chairman of the 2021 National Convention Planning Committee of Foursquare Gospel Church. In this interview with DAVID OLUWAREMILEKUN, he speaks on what the convention means for the nation and what participants should expect.

How has it been planning the convention?

Well, we thank God for His grace upon us. We started this planning 10 months ago or thereabout when the committee that was charged with this responsibility was inaugurated by our General Overseer, Reverend Samuel Aboyeji. Right from the first day, we started work; we didn’t waste time before setting out our plans and programmes. We started to move to mobilize our people because of the…