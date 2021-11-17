Kaduna teachers will not write another competency test ― NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has hinted that they will not present their members for another competency test by the Kaduna State.

NUT made the disclosure at the end of their congress held at the Teachers House, Kabala Constaine, Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to the teachers, the motive behind the test is to downsize the workforce the same way it was done three years ago.

Speaking, during the congress which was attended by some National officers, the State Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Dalhatu, said the meeting was important so as to brief the teachers on the steps taken so far by the leadership of NUT.

According to him, ‘ The National leadership has set up a five-man Committee to…