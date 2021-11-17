Katsina governor presents N341bn as budget for 2022 financial year

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has presented a budget of N340,951,912,557.00 for the 2022 financial year before the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the financial document on Wednesday in Katsina, Masari said the 2022 Budget which is tagged “Budget of Economic Resilience” is designed to complete ongoing projects and initiate other capital projects that can be completed within the life of this Administration.

According to him, “Mr Speaker, Honourable Members of the State House of Assembly, other invited guests, the total budget for the 2022 fiscal year is in the sum of N340,951,912,557.00 with 69.85 per cent Capital Expenditure and 30.40 per cent Recurrent…