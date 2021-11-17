Much ado about direct primaries

As power brokers within the main political parties engage in intense power struggle over the direct mode of primaries clause in the amended Electoral Act, KUNLE ODEREMI takes a look at the arguments for and against the expected paradigm shift.

In a layman’s language, some pundits have aptly described direct primaries as all about one man one vote. It is about the right of party members exercising their franchise in the choice of candidates. Option A4 used during the political transition programme that produced Nigeria’s fairest and freest presidential poll in 1999, is close to the concept of direct primaries. In the buildup to the 2019 general election, the ruling the All Progressives…